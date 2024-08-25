Greenville Triumph Falls to Northern Colorado Hailstorm Amid Injury Woes

August 25, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Windsor, CO - Greenville Triumph struggled in its latest USL League One outing, suffering a 3-0 defeat to Northern Colorado Hailstorm Sunday evening. With a severely limited bench due to injuries, Greenville was on the back foot early, conceding twice within the first 11 minutes.

The Hailstorm's early pressure paid off as they found the net in the 5th minute and doubled their lead just six minutes later. The home side added a third goal midway through the second half to secure the victory. Despite a scare just before halftime when Northern Colorado was awarded a penalty, Greenville's hopes stayed alive as Ethan Hoard's shot sailed over the crossbar.

The second half saw Greenville fight hard to get back into the game, with goalkeeper Christian Garner making a crucial intervention in the 49th minute to prevent a third goal. However, Greenville's efforts were in vain as Hoard redeemed his earlier miss by scoring in the 70th minute, securing a comprehensive victory for Northern Colorado. The Triumph will now return home for a crucial clash against Charlotte Independence, where it must win secure a spot in the Jägermeister Cup knockout rounds.

Greenville and Charlotte play Friday night at 7:00 PM in Furman's Paladin Stadium.

