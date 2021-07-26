GreenJackets to Host Back TO School Drive as a Part of August 1st Festivities at SRP Park

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, Low-A East affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, in conjunction with SRP Federal Credit Union and WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, are excited to host the Annual Back to School Drive at SRP Park on Sunday, August 1st. The Back to School Drive will go to benefit the United Way of the CSRA.

The GreenJackets in partnership with SRP Federal Credit Union and WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone are calling for the CSRA to come out to SRP Park ready to donate back to school supplies for students in need. Fans that bring school supplies to the GreenJackets game, will receive a voucher good for a FREE hot dog (one per person) as well as entered to win a game worn jersey to be given away at the game!

"We're so excited for this partnership that will help more local students across the CSRA succeed in the classroom this school year," said Brittany Burnett, President and CEO of United Way of the CSRA. "We know that even small gestures like donating basic school supplies make a huge impact in a student's life by removing one less obstacle and ultimately setting them up for success in their future endeavors."

Items the United Way of CSRA are collecting during the Back to School Drive at SRP Park include:

Backpacks

Binders

Composition Notebook

Pencils, Pens, Colored Pencils, Markers, Crayons, highlighters

Dividers

Erasers

Folders

Glue Sticks

Hand Sanitizer

Index Cards

Kid-safe Scissors

Tissues

White Out

"SRP is proud to be a part of the annual back to school drive to benefit the United Way of the CSRA. All of our branch locations are participating in collecting supplies through July 22, 2021, to help support local children in our area. We encourage all of our members and others in the community to make a donation to this worthy cause," said Grace Helms, Assistant Vice President of Community Development for SRP Federal Credit Union."

"WOW! employees have always had a close connection to CRSA schools. I'm especially proud of our partnership with the GreenJackets to promote the Teacher of the Month Award throughout the baseball season. This award recognizes and rewards the outstanding teachers that go above and beyond each day to ensure our community kids receive the best education out there" stated Jason Sand, Senior Director of Customer Care at WOW!. "Partnering with the GreenJackets and SRP to focus on students was a natural extension of our support for the teachers, their students, and the community in Augusta."

Fans that would like to participate but cannot make it to the Sunday, August 1st game, can drop off donations in advance to:

The Box Office/Hive Pro Shop at SRP Park leading up to the game

Any of the 16 SRP Federal Credit Union Locations through 7/22

"We're excited to once again partner with our Founding Partners at SRP Federal Credit Union and WOW! along with our friends at the United Way of the CSRA to Stuff the Bus," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "We invite our fans to step up to the plate and help us stuff the bus on what will be a FUN afternoon on the river and help those in need throughout the CSRA as we prepare for Back to School."

Back To School Night Lineup:

Sunday, August 1st

Gates Open: 4pm First Pitch: 5:05pm

Vs. Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Cubs)

Promotional Lineup:

$1 Hot Dogs to kick off the Dog Days of August

Junior Jackets Sunday presented in partnership with Best Office Solutions, Family Y of Greater Augusta, Pediatric Partners and Tum-E Yummies.

This is a Junior Jackets Sunday where members get in for FREE! Any child 12 and under can join for FREE and get in for FREE! Not a member? Join today by visiting https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/jr-jackets-activities.

Members also receive a FREE Autograph Notebook and Collector's Plaid Sunglasses!

Bark in the Park Presented by Hollywood Feed

Bring out your four-legged GreenJackets fan for a night at the ballpark presented by Hollywood Feed. Please Note: Dogs are welcome in the lower seating bowl (excluding section 100). Dogs cannot go up to the WOW! Club, Suites and MurphyAdvantage.com Lounge. Dogs are free to the game. Dogs and owners must check in the Dog Waiver Table by the Main Gate Entrance. Relief areas for dogs are the Berm and behind the centerfield near the Batting Cages

Sunday FUNDay

Theme: Pajama Party at SRP Park - Break out your favorite PJ's; we're having a party

Rainbow Factory Face Painting on the Concourse (First pitch to approx.. 4th inning)

Every Sunday features the Maurice's Piggie Park BBQ Sunday Savings Meal Deal for fans 12 and under to enjoy savings and a delicious menu option.

Kids Run the Bases partnered with Shout 94.7FM

Tickets start at only $9. To learn more or purchase your tickets visit www.greenjacketsbaseball.com/tickets

About SRP Park/Augusta GreenJackets

The GreenJackets 2021 Game Schedule is out and available online at www.GreenJacketsBaseball.com. 2021 Augusta GreenJackets season seat memberships are on sale now. To learn more about the benefits and to get in on the 2021 action, visit www.gjmembers.com or call (803) 349-WINS (9467).

The Low-A East schedule is subject to change. It is the Low-A East and Major League Baseball's commitment to protecting the health and safety of players, club employees, and fans.

SRP Park is the anchor piece of Riverside Village, a live, work, "playball" development which includes apartment living, retail, restaurants, class "A" office space, and a Crowne Plaza Hotel and Conference Center. To learn more about SRP Park and hosting events and availability, visit www.thesrppark.com.

