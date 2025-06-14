Greene SILENCES the Crowd with a Pick Six I CFL

June 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







Calgary DB Adrian Greene intercepts Nick Arbuckle at the 40 and takes it all the way back for a 40-yard touchdown.







