Greene SILENCES the Crowd with a Pick Six I CFL

June 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary DB Adrian Greene intercepts Nick Arbuckle at the 40 and takes it all the way back for a 40-yard touchdown.
