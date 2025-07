Greene PICKS IT in the End Zone and SHUTS THE DOOR!: CFL

July 18, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







Adrian Greene reads it perfectly and snatches a red zone interception off Chris Streveler.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.