Green Bay Notre Dame Academy Alum Avery Duncan Highlights Four Rockers Signees

February 21, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - As the college baseball season rolls into weekend two, the Rockers continued stockpiling the roster as team officials announced the signings four players, highlighted by Green Bay Notre Dame Academy alum and right-handed pitcher Avery Duncan (Dallas Baptist). Joining Duncan on the Rockers this summer will be right-handed pitcher Dylan Mulcahy (Stephen F. Austin), outfielder Max Humphrey (Kent State), and catcher Collin Helms (Harding University).

"Being able to add one of the top players in the state of Wisconsin and a Green Bay native is always fun for the fans," General Manager John Fanta said about Duncan. "I know our Field Manager Josh is also excited about the experience gained by adding Dylan and Collin to the team along with a dynamic player he is familiar with from his time in Johnstown last summer, Max Humphrey."

Avery Duncan - RHP - 6'3"/190 - Freshman - Dallas Baptist University

Duncan joins the Rockers as he begins his collegiate career at Dallas Baptist University. A Green Bay native, he was a key part of the rotation at Notre Dame Academy under head coach Jared Barker. Duncan registered a 5-1 record on the mound in 2024, put up a 30.8% strikeout rate, and helped lead the Tritons to a third consecutive appearance in the sectional round of the WIAA state tournament. His play helped earn him two all-conference honors in the Fox River Classic Conference in his junior and senior seasons. He was ranked the No. 86 ranked pitcher in the country and No. 3 in the state of Wisconsin by Perfect Game after his senior season. Duncan saw his first collegiate experience for DBU in an 11-1 victory over North Dakota State on February 16th, recording one no-hit inning, striking out two Bison in the sixth.

Dylan Mulcahy - RHP - 6'4"/190 - Sophomore - Stephen F. Austin State University

Standing at a whopping 6'4", Mulcahy brings impressive collegiate experience and previous summer league success to the team. A native of Austin, Texas, Mulcahy is currently a sophomore at Stephen F. Austin State University. During his freshman year, he made significant contributions to the Lumberjacks' pitching staff, showcasing a fastball consistently locked in between 91-93 mph. In the summer of 2024, Mulcahy played for the Thunder Bay Border Cats in the Northwoods League, where he continued to develop his skills and gain valuable experience. In nine games, two starts, he tossed 28 innings with 34 strikeouts and posted a 4.18 ERA.

Max Humphrey - OF - 6'1"/200 - Red Shirt Freshman - Kent State University

A 6'1" native of Mount Pleasant, Michigan, Humphrey was an All-State selection at Mount Pleasant High School before joining Kent State. In the early stages of the 2025 season, Humphrey has made notable contributions, achieving a .333 batting average and a .500 on-base percentage. During the summer of 2024, Humphrey showcased his talents with the Johnstown Mill Rats in the Prospect League while playing for current Rockers Field Manager Josh Merrill. In 46 games he led the team with 53 hits, 46 runs, and a .329 batting average. In addition he stole 18 bases while carrying a .423 on-base percentage.

Collin Helms - C - 6'0"/185 - Junior - Harding University

A native of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Collin Helms brings a strong offensive and defensive presence to the team. In the 2024 season, he led the Bison's with a .344 batting average, tied for the team lead with nine home runs, and recorded 28 RBIs, despite missing the final 21 games due to injury. His performance earned him a second-team All-Great American Conference selection. In 84 career college games he has posted a .354 average, .475 on-base percentage and 1.079 OPS. In addition he has swatted 14 home runs and 65 RBIs while stealing 17 bases.

Single game tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 1st. Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 21, 2025

Green Bay Notre Dame Academy Alum Avery Duncan Highlights Four Rockers Signees - Green Bay Rockers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.