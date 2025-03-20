Greater Nevada Field Set to Host Three Vitalant Blood Drives this Season

March 20, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - Throughout the 2025 season, the Reno Aces and Vitalant will host three blood drives at Greater Nevada Field beginning on Tuesday, April 15 th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. There will be two additional days of blood drives at the ballpark on August 19-20 before the Aces' home games against the Round Rock Express.

"Greater Nevada Field is a genuine hub for the community, and we're excited to partner with Vitalant for a blood drive that will support the people of Northern Nevada," said Reno Aces President Eric Edelstein. "This initiative highlights the spirit of our community, showing that we unite to save lives and create a meaningful difference."

Donators can give a Power Red or Whole Blood donation at the blood drive at Greater Nevada Field.

Power Red-This donation collects red blood cells but safely returns platelets and plasma to the donor. Donors must meet eligibility requirements, including height and weight. The donor's blood type should be O-, O+, A-, or B-. The process takes 1.5 to 2 hours.

Whole Blood donation-This is the most common way to give blood. It collects about a pint of blood and usually takes about 10 minutes; the entire process takes about an hour.

"April is National Donate Life Month, a time to recognize the critical role blood donations play in life-saving organ and marrow transplants. In some cases, doctors may transfuse 20 or more units of blood in a single transplant surgery," said Vitalant Account Manager Aimee Guthrel. "The Reno Aces' partnership with us plays a vital role in helping to keep our blood supply replenished and our community safe. We are grateful for their continued support in making this blood drive a success and encouraging our community to give the gift of life this April."

Spring and summer can be very challenging times to collect blood for many reasons, including high schools and colleges-the site of many blood drives-on break and routine donors away on vacation.

Walk-ins are welcome, but donation appointments are recommended. To schedule an appointment, call (877) 258-4825 or click the following link:  https://donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/dwa/appointment/guest/phl/timeSlotsExtr?token=jjGdhz1BNyKpDisVX79x8xluahjBlj9XvUYlaP9/GhE%3D.

Vitalant Blood Drive Dates

Tuesday, April 15 th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 19 th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday August 20 th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Reno Aces are slated to open the 2025 season on the road in Las Vegas on Friday, March 28th. They will play their first home game of the year at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 1st, hosting the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, at 2:05 p.m. PDT for the first of a six-game series.

