Great Opportunity for Local Families

The Mavericks League need families to host mature, high-level players for the season beginning May 13th. The players are looking for an opportunity to continue their baseball dreams. Host families are an integral part of their journey and achieving their goals.

In addition to the awesome experience of opening your home to an eager player - you will receive some memorable and valuable perks:

2 season tickets for each player house 1 Free Parking Pass for each game Free streaming service for all games

20% Off selected items in Team Store Early entrance to watch batting practice

Contact Judy Fromherz at judy.fromherz@gmail.com or Lisa Walker at lisa@mavsleague.com or text 503-851-3111

Here is a sampling of the players that will need host families:

Jake Lialios, Phoenix, Arizona

Nick DiBenedetto, Ft. Myers, Florida

Leomar Jimenez, Venezuela

Sean Kiley, San Francisco, California

Drew Schutt, Baltimore, Maryland

Andrew Baxter, Shadow Hills, California

Jeff Chandler, Scottsdale, Arizona

Carson Olson, Murietta, California

Angeddy Almanzar, Dominican Republic

Nick Ybarra, Baldwin Park, California

Nathan Gilman, Chino Hills, California

Rick Phillips, Columbus, Ohio

Dalys Binder, Tucson, Arizona

Kyle Lugar, Michigan

Justin Kortessis, Alachua, Florida

Roberto Jimenez, Palmdale, California

Malcolm Dowell, Atlanta, Georgia

Von Aulger, Arizona

Mavericks League: Salem-Keizer Volcanoes, Salem Senators, Portland Mavericks and Campesinos de Salem-Keizer

For tickets or marketing opportunities call 503-390-2225 or mavericksleague2021@gmail.com

www.mavsleague.com for merchandise and schedule

