Great Opportunity for Local Families

April 13, 2021 - Mavericks Independent Baseball League (Mavericks) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release
The Mavericks League need families to host mature, high-level players for the season beginning May 13th. The players are looking for an opportunity to continue their baseball dreams. Host families are an integral part of their journey and achieving their goals.
In addition to the awesome experience of opening your home to an eager player - you will receive some memorable and valuable perks:
2 season tickets for each player house 1 Free Parking Pass for each game Free streaming service for all games
20% Off selected items in Team Store Early entrance to watch batting practice
Contact Judy Fromherz at judy.fromherz@gmail.com or Lisa Walker at lisa@mavsleague.com or text 503-851-3111
Here is a sampling of the players that will need host families:
Jake Lialios, Phoenix, Arizona
Nick DiBenedetto, Ft. Myers, Florida
Leomar Jimenez, Venezuela
Sean Kiley, San Francisco, California
Drew Schutt, Baltimore, Maryland
Andrew Baxter, Shadow Hills, California
Jeff Chandler, Scottsdale, Arizona
Carson Olson, Murietta, California
Angeddy Almanzar, Dominican Republic
Nick Ybarra, Baldwin Park, California
Nathan Gilman, Chino Hills, California
Rick Phillips, Columbus, Ohio
Dalys Binder, Tucson, Arizona
Kyle Lugar, Michigan
Justin Kortessis, Alachua, Florida
Roberto Jimenez, Palmdale, California
Malcolm Dowell, Atlanta, Georgia
Von Aulger, Arizona
Mavericks League: Salem-Keizer Volcanoes, Salem Senators, Portland Mavericks and Campesinos de Salem-Keizer
For tickets or marketing opportunities call 503-390-2225 or mavericksleague2021@gmail.com
www.mavsleague.com for merchandise and schedule
