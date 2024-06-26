Grand Slam Lifts Generals Over Bombers in 9-1 Victory

June 26, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







Tuesday evening was the fifth time the Victoria Generals faced the Brazos Valley Bombers in a game in which the Generals came away with its 16th win of the season. With the win, Victoria moved to 16-6 in the Texas Collegiate League.

One of the biggest headlines of the night was UTSA 1B Mark Henning hammering his first grand slam of the season and the Generals collecting seven hits with no errors. Houston Christian RHP Jonathan Valdez was credited with the win after throwing 5.1 innings, allowing only one earned run with five walks and three punchouts.

Houston SS Anthony Avalos led the team with two hits and two RBIs, while Cisco College CF Damien Whitfield, Angelina RF Dalton Mullins, Temple LF Jake Weaver, SFA C Brock Knoerr and Henning all picked up a hit.

Avalos quickly got the bats going in the first inning with a single followed by a Whitfield hit-by-pitch. Weaver hit a 2-run ground out, scoring Avalos and Whitfield for an early 3-0 lead.

A big third inning from the top of the Victoria lineup put the Generals on top 7-0. It began with an Avalos walk and single by Whitfield. Mullins knocked in an RBI single, scoring Avalos. Another walk given up by the Bombers' pitcher allowed Weaver to reach base to load the bases. The highlight of the night came from Henning after he drilled a ball over the right field fence for his first home run and eighth RBI of the season.

The Bombers scored its only run of the evening in the top of the fifth inning from an RBI double which was the only earned run charged to Valdez.

Victoria kept the momentum rolling in the bottom of eighth with Avalos crushing an RBI double that scored Henning and Panola College 3B Josh Arquette. Texas A&M Corpus Christi RHP Kendall Dove closed out the evening on the mound, going 1.0 inning of work, allowing one hit and walk while punching out two.

The Generals will be back in action Wednesday, June 26 for Faith and Family Night with the Clay Crockett and Nation of Believers pregame concert beginning at 6:00 p.m. First pitch at Riverside Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Texas Collegiate League message board...





Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 26, 2024

Grand Slam Lifts Generals Over Bombers in 9-1 Victory - Victoria Generals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.