Gomric Promoted to VP

SAUGET, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies announced Friday that longtime general manager Steve Gomric will be elevated to the role of vice president of business development and step away from his day-to-day duties, effective March 1.

Gomric was promoted to general manager in 2008; his 14-year run is easily the longest in team history. Gomric has been part of three division titles and the 2003 Frontier League championship. His tenure has also included both Grizzlies who have gone on to Major League Baseball: pitchers Scott Patterson, who appeared briefly for the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres, and Aviston, Ill., native Trevor Richards, who has thus far played for the Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, and Toronto Blue Jays in his MLB career that will embark upon its fifth season in 2022.

"I have loved leading the Grizzlies for the past 14 years," Gomric said. "This move will allow me to focus on developing other sports properties, while maintaining a leadership role with the organization."

Gomric has been a Grizzlies employee since 2003. While working in ticket sales, he spearheaded the Grizzlies' highest-attended seasons in franchise history, including a team-record 217,500 fans (an average attendance of 4,628 per game) in 2004.

"Working as the Assistant GM and then the GM for the Grizzlies was a dream job for a younger man," Gomric said. "I am grateful to Rich Sauget Sr. for giving me the opportunity to thrive, educating me in the business world and the freedom to express my creativity. GCS Credit Union Ballpark and the Gateway Grizzlies served as an adult playground for the mind. I will forever be a fan of Rich Sr. and the Sauget family."

Gomric facilitated countless non-Grizzlies events at GCS Credit Union Ballpark, including baseball games from youth level up to NCAA national championships and a Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson concert in 2004. He oversaw substantial improvements to the ballpark - in part thanks to a partnership he formed with NCAA Div. III power Webster University to serve as the Gorloks' home stadium - that culminated in hosting the St. Louis Cardinals' alternate training site in 2020 when Minor League Baseball's season was canceled.

"The Gateway Grizzlies organization thanks Steve Gomric for his guidance and leadership as GM to help grow this team into one of the premier franchises in the Frontier League," Grizzlies director Rich Sauget Jr. said. "We look forward to working together with Steve in his new role with us to solidify our organization's place within baseball."

Gomric spent substantial time over the past 20 years in service to the Frontier League, both as its director of operations from 2006-2008 and on its scheduling, rules, and Hall of Fame committees. He's sat on boards of the YMCA, Blessed Sacrament athletics, and Stookey Township (St. Clair County). Gomric has additionally served on the St. Clair County Board (District 17) since he was elected in 2016.

The Grizzlies expect to name Gomric's replacement as general manager in the coming days ahead of an exciting 2022 season, which will begin May 13 at GCS Credit Union Ballpark against the Empire State Greys. Tickets can be purchased at gatewaygrizzlies.com or by calling the Grizzlies box office at (618) 337-3000.

