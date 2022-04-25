Gomez Goes Back-To-Back as Player of the Week

April 25, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Springfield, MO - Major League Baseball announced on Monday that Springfield Cardinals OF Moises Gomez has won the Texas League Player of the Week award for April 18 - 24. It marks the second straight Player of the Week award for Gomez, who also won it for April 11 - 17.

Gomez, 23, continued to be one of the hottest hitters in Minor League Baseball last week, hitting .522 (12x23) with three more home runs, seven RBIs, one double and 10 runs scored in the six games against the Tulsa Drillers. His damage against the Drillers followed his assault on Arkansas from April 11 - 17, when he hit .412 (7x17) with the five homers, two doubles and nine RBIs.

The Caracas, Venezuela has hit more home runs than anyone in Minor League Baseball, leading the Minors with nine long-balls already. He also leads the Minors with an 1.649 OPS, 1.159 slugging percentage, 13 extra-base hits and 51 total bases, while ranking 2nd in the Minors with a .455 batting average. His 18 RBIs are tied for 2nd in Double-A.

Gomez was signed by the St. Louis Cardinals as a Minor League Free Agent on Nov. 5, 2021 after spending six seasons in the Tampa Bay Rays farm system. He was ranked among the Rays Top 30 prospects by Baseball America in 2019, 2020 and 2021, while also being rated by the publication as the "Best Power Hitter" among Tampa's prospects.

