Dominic Fletcher and Sod Poodles Coming to Town for Six Games

SPRINGDALE, Ark - After winning a series on the road at Frisco, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals return, and welcome in former Arkansas Razorbacks outfielder Dominic Fletcher and the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks Double-A) for six games at Arvest Ballpark.

The Naturals (7-8) are coming off a series where they slugged 12 home runs in six games in Frisco, outscoring the RoughRiders 39-27 across the week. After the Riders took two of the first three games, the Naturals responded with three straight wins to close out the series, the team's first three-game winning streak of the year and first series win of the season.

Second baseman Michael Massey homered in each of the three wins to finish the series, and the week was highlighted with grand slams on Friday from Nick Loftin and Saturday off the bat of Tucker Bradley.

Through 15 games, the Naturals are hitting .240 as a team, but rank third in the Texas League in steals (26) and first in both the league and all of Double-A with 72 walks.

The Sod Poodles (8-7) arrive as one of the top offensive teams in all of Double-A. Amarillo's 119 runs scored, .503 slugging percentage and .882 OPS are both the best at the classification (and lead the league), while they rank second in the Texas League in batting average (.298), hits (157), home runs (22) and on-base percentage (.379).

Back for his second season with the Soddies, three-year Razorback Dominic Fletcher (2017-2019) leads the team with 17 runs batted in (tied 4th in the Texas League), while hitting .286 (16-for-56) with a .788 OPS.

As good as the offense has been, Amarillo's pitching staff has struggled, ranking 9th in the league in ERA (6.73) and opponents' batting average (.306), while surrendering the most home runs in the league (24) and the most hits in Double-A (166).

The Sod Poodles roster contains 11 of MLB Pipeline's Top 30 prospects in the Diamondbacks organization, highlighted by the No. 19 overall prospect in baseball, outfielder Corbin Carroll who has been ranked by Baseball America as top prospect in Arizona since the start of 2021.

The Naturals return home, still with one of the strongest starting rotations of any team in Minor League Baseball, but also highlighted by an increasingly impressive bullpen as well. 22-year-old Yefri Del Rosario has yet to allow a run across his first four outings (11.1 innings pitched), while striking out eight. Right-hander Jonah Dipoto has not surrendered a run or hit across his last three outings (5.1 innings), while striking out eight as well. Closer Andres Sotillet has surrendered just one run and one walk across 9.2 innings this season (1.86 ERA), with seven strikeouts, a 1-0 record and two saves.

Starting pitcher Angel Zerpa's last two starts have been scoreless, he's totaled 9.0 consecutive scoreless innings now as well. Left-hander Drew Parrish is expected to make his fourth start of the season Tuesday morning for Education Day at Arvest Ballpark, coming off a win last Wednesday in Frisco, his first of the season.

