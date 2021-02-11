Goaltender Kevin Carr Signs AHL Two-Way Contract

February 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







Windsor, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed goaltender Kevin Carr to an AHL two-way contract for the 2020-21 season. Carr started the season with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies and has appeared in 210 total ECHL contests with the Grizzlies, Alaska Aces and Tulsa Oilers. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound netminder won a career-high 30 games with the Oilers in 2014-15.

In addition to his time in the ECHL, Carr led the EIHL with four shutouts during the 2019-20 season with the Nottingham Panthers. The 30-year-old spent four seasons at Buffalo State College and was a three-time All-Conference selection with the Bengals.

Colorado will begin the 2020-21 season when the team travels to face the San Diego Gulls on Saturday, February 13th at 8:00pm MT. Although fans will not be able to attend games at the Budweiser Events Center to begin the season, the Eagles will continue to work with state and local health officials to determine a time in which it is safe to once again welcome fans into the stands at the BEC. In the meantime, every game this season can be heard on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or streamed live on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.