Go for the Gold with the Blue Wahoos

The summer fun continues as the Biloxi Shuckers come to town starting Tuesday.

The fun continues this week at Blue Wahoos Stadium as Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, come to town for a six-game series!

Tuesday is another Doggone Tuesday, as dogs are welcome and every ticket is the same price - including a hot dog, chips and a drink presented by Pepsi.

Wednesday is our final Fireworks Wednesday of the summer, with a postgame pyrotechnic spectacular presented by Hiles-McLeod.

We've got business on the field and a party in the stands on Mullet Thursday, as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos become the Pensacola Mullets. We'll have drink deals, including $2 drafts and BOGO domestic cans, as we bring the fun and start the weekend a day early.

On Friday, the first 1,000 fans receive a Blue Wahoos Hawaiian Shirt presented by Kia Autosport of Pensacola. Gates open at 5:00 for a 6:05 first pitch, so arrive early for your best chance to get one! We'll also be celebrating The Games at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Will the roach run the 4x100 relay? Who gave Mullet Man a javelin?

Fireworks Saturday is always a hit, and this week is no different! Join us for a postgame fireworks show presented by the Bodacious Brew Thru.

On Military Family Sunday, kids can stick around after the game to run the bases and play catch in the outfield presented by WKRG News5. Military members are invited to stop by the box office for a free general admission ticket presented by Great Clips, available to the first 100 fans.

Bluey is coming to Blue Wahoos Stadium on Sunday, August 18! While Bluey will be around the concourse throughout the game, the best way to guarantee a chance to meet him is to purchase our special ticket package for an exclusive meet-and-greet.

