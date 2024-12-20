Global Rugby Sensation Christian Lealiifano Signs with RFCLA

December 20, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Dual-nation Test player Christian Lealiifano is coming to LA, signing with RFCLA for 2025.

Lealiifano, who has been capped for both Australia and Samoa in his career, brings unique and incredibly valuable experience at 10 to the side.

The flyhalf started his career with Super Rugby's Brumbies in 2008, amassing 150 appearances and scoring 963 points over 11 seasons in Australia's capital, Canberra.

Lealiifano made his debut for the Wallabies in 2013 against the British & Irish Lions, winning 26 caps over his career.

It was not long after his 19th Test cap, in 2016 against England, that Lealiifano's rugby career was forced into hiatus after a shock leukemia diagnosis.

After undergoing treatment, Lealiifano made an inspirational return to elite rugby with the Brumbies just a year later, before a short stint with Irish side Ulster.

Christian Leali'ifano playing for the Wallabies at the 2019 RWC. Photo: Getty Images Lealiifano went from strength to strength in the years following, returning to the Wallabies setup in 2019, and going on to play in the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The playmaker spent time in Japan between 2018 and 2020, playing for Toyota Shokki Shuttles (2018) and NTT Communications (2019 & 2020).

Lealiifano wasn't finished in Super Rugby, though, becoming one of the first signings for Moana Pasifika in Super Rugby Pacific.

It was from there that he won a debut with a second Test nation, Samoa, featuring for his ancestral home in the 2023 World Cup and adding eight caps to his international tally in the process.

Christian Leali'ifano during the Samoan Anthem at the 2023 RWC. Photo: Getty Images After three seasons with the Moana Pasifika and a loan to NPC side Auckland, Lealiifano has decided to add another frontier to his very full resume, coming to the MLR.

"I am excited to be joining RFCLA next season and look forward to helping the team work towards success and growth of the game in LA." Said Super Rugby Veteran.

"This is a very special opportunity to be a part of the growth of the game in LA and help inspire some young kids to be play this amazing game"

"Having a chance to work with an amazing coaching group like Hoilesy Denno and Sam was a big reason in the decision to come to LA"

"It will be a great challenge for me and I believe I can add value to the group on and off the field and use my experience and knowledge to help contribute to our team."

"My family and I are grateful and blessed for the opportunity given to us to not only be a part of something we believe is special but to also experience life in LA"

Fan favorite, and one of the all time greats of the ACT Brumbies in Super Rugby. Photo: Getty Images RFCLA Director of Rugby and former teammate, Stephen Hoiles said Lealiifano's recruitment would be a boon for more than just the team at RFCLA.

"Christian has achieved so much in his career and he still wants to keep playing and be as good as he can," he said.

"He's a really key signing, not only for us but also a recruit that will benefit the whole competition.

