Glacier Range Riders Baseball Stands Firm Against National Park Service Opposition

April 23, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

KALISPELL, MONTANA - The Glacier Range Riders are taking a stand against unwarranted and relentless trademark claims from the National Park Service. Our team's logo, featuring the letters RR enclosed within an arrowhead shape, is at the heart of the matter.

For over a year now, The National Park Service (NPS) has opposed the Glacier Range Riders use of the arrowhead logo, citing concerns that it is likely to cause confusion among the general public that our organization is affiliated with NPS. The NPS initially submitted a letter of protest to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), which was dismissed after the examining attorney found no likelihood of confusion. The Glacier Range Riders trademark application passed to publication through the USPTO and the logo was approved for use. Regardless, NPS doubled down and filed a Notice of Opposition to initiate an administrative proceeding with the USPTO, which we are currently in the midst of defending. The only commonality between the Glacier Range Riders and NPS's logos is the generic arrowhead shape. NPS has no exclusive legal rights to the shape and it is used by countless other organizations across the nation.

Despite these facts, the NPS continues to pressure us into abandoning it, imposing a significant financial and administrative burden on the Glacier Range Riders.

"It is unfortunate that someone in the federal government is using their position of authority and resources to pursue this action that is neither for the good or the will of the people," stated Chris Kelly, President of the Glacier Range Riders. "This is a small business that employs 14-year-olds in their first summer jobs and gives the community a family- oriented venue to create summer memories."

"The arrowhead represents the strength and resilience of this land. We will fight for our ability to use it in our branding to bring together our communities, as well as the ability for it to be freely accessible to other organizations."

Although NPS's claim is meritless, the Glacier Range Riders organization is at a disadvantage because of the federal agency's massive budget, funded by taxpayer dollars.

Kelly concluded, "For the government, it is not about winning. It's about litigating the process and creating a bureaucratic roadblock that is insurmountable for most small businesses. It will take both our perseverance as an organization on a legal front and support from the greater public to resolve this issue successfully."

"If we don't, who will?"

The Glacier Range Riders are an MLB Partner League baseball team located in Kalispell, Montana. Established in 2022, the Range Riders compete in the Pioneer Baseball League (PBL) and will begin their third season of play in May. To learn about the team, visit GoRangeRiders.com.

