Gingras Hot Early

New Admirals catcher Ricky Gingras is hot in the early going, hitting .290 with two home runs and seven RBI in the first two weeks of the Pacific Association season.

Gingras (pronounced JING-gras) is 28, originally from Hemet. He attended Point Loma Nazarene University and was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 18th round of the 2012 MLB draft. He played three years in the Astros organization and spent the past four seasons in the Pacific Association with the San Rafael Pacifics.

Make your plans now to come out and see Gingras and the rest of your Vallejo Admirals at Wilson Park!

The Vallejo Admirals and the Salvation Army of Solano County celebrated Christmas in June at Wilson Park on June 15

A free baseball clinic was held for kids 5-12 in the afternoon. Then, the Admirals took on the San Rafael Pacifics. Santa Claus roamed the stands and a raffle was held, giving away bicycles and toys to kids! Plus, the Admirals rallied for a come-from-behind 5-4 victory! A splendid time was had by all!

Don't miss out on all the fun! Make your plans to come out to Wilson Park now! The Admirals host San Rafael tonight and Napa on Wednesday. Both games start at 6:35 p.m. The season schedule is available at vallejoadmirals.com!

