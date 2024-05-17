Gill's Walk-Off for Cancer Set for July 27th

May 17, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Mequon, WI - The sixth annual Gill's Walk-Off for Cancer is set for Saturday, July 27th at Moonlight Graham Field located on the campus of Concordia University Wisconsin. The walk will once again benefit the Aurora Health Care for local cancer care and research. 100% of the proceeds from the event will go to the foundation.

This year's walk will once again feature last year's new format where it will be combined with the Chinooks home game on July 27th. Registration will begin at 3:00pm with opening ceremonies at 4:00pm. Gill's Walk-Off for Cancer will begin at 4:15pm. Following the walk, our tailgate will then begin at 5:00pm. There will be food, beverages, live music, and our kids zone will be open. Then at 6:35pm, the Chinooks take on the Kokomo Jackrabbits.

Registration and donation levels start at just $25 where you will receive event registration, a Gill's Walk-Off for Cancer t-shirt, tailgate meal, and a ticket to the game that evening. Additional donation levels are available as well.

The Chinooks are also looking for cancer walk sponsors of this year's walk. Interested companies can email [email protected] regarding opportunities.

We hope you will join us for a great cause for Gill's Walk-Off for Cancer!

