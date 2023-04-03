Gill's Grill out Set for April 22nd

April 3, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Mequon, WI - The Chinooks are excited to announce the return of Gill's Grill Out. The event will take place on Saturday, April 22nd from 10:00am to 1:00pm at Village Park (250 Elm Street in Thiensville). The event is in partnership with Port Washington State Bank (Member FDIC), the official sponsor of the Chinooks' 2023 season.

Fans will be treated to a free to go meal: Hot Dog or Brat, free chips, and free soda (courtsey of Pepsi). Guest will also receive special ticket offers and coupons from the Chinooks. Everyone's favorite fish, Gill, will also be in attendance to greet fans. Fans participating in the drive-thru can enjoy their meal at the beautiful Village Park, plenty of parking is available.

Port Washington State Bank has arranged complimentary document shredding, two boxes per vehicle and available until the truck reaches capacity. The Thiensville Police Department will also be collecting all unused prescriptions.

Season 11 gets underway with the home opener on June 2nd against the Madison Mallards at 6:35pm. Season tickets, mini game packages, and group tickets are all currently available for purchase. Our 2023 promotion schedule will be announced April 14th and single game tickets on sale May 1st.

For tickets and information, visit lakeshorechinooks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.