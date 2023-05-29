Giants Return Home With Another Walk-Off Win

The San Jose Giants returned from their two-week road trip and earned another walk-off win with a 4-3, 10-inning victory over the Fresno Grizzlies on Monday afternoon at Excite Ballpark. In a Memorial Day matinee, Onil Perez delivered the game-winning hit with an RBI single to deep center in the bottom of the 10th. Four of the last eight Giants home games have now ended in walk-off wins. The victory also increased San Jose's (29-17) lead over Fresno to six games in the first half North Division race.

Dilan Rosario (2-for-4, 3 RBI) had a pair of hits and knocked in three runs to lead the Giants offensively in Monday's triumph. Thomas Gavello (2-for-4, 2B) and Tanner O'Tremba (2-for-4) also produced multi-hit games. Meanwhile, three San Jose pitchers - Hayden Wynja, Nomar Medina and Tyler Vogel - combined to limit the Grizzlies to only two hits.

The Giants built a 3-0 lead with a single run in the bottom of the second before a two-run fourth inning. In the second, Gavello led off with a ringing double to right center. After the next two batters were retired, Rosario stepped to the plate and produced an RBI single into left center as Gavello scored the first run of the day.

In the fourth, three straight singles from Gavello, Jose Ramos and P.J. Hilson loaded the bases with one out. Rosario then came through with another big hit as his single to left center brought home both Gavello and Ramos for a 3-0 advantage.

Wynja started on the mound for San Jose and dazzled with four hitless innings. The left-hander issued a walk to the first batter of the game and then retired the next 12 hitters that he faced to complete his outing. Wynja struck out four and needed only 41 pitches to get through four innings of work.

Medina took over in the top of the fifth with a three-run lead and tossed a quick 1-2-3 frame, but would run into trouble in the sixth. Three walks loaded the bases for Fresno with one out when Ryan Ritter came up and singled sharply through the hole on the left side to score the first Grizzlies run. Ritter's RBI single was also Fresno's first hit of the contest. Jesus Bugarin followed by grounding into a force out, but another run scored on the play to bring the Grizzlies within 3-2. Andy Perez's grounder to first was then misplayed by Andrew Kachel for an error allowing the tying run to come across as Fresno drew even at 3-3.

The game would then remain deadlocked all the way until the 10th. Medina settled back in and kept Fresno off the scoreboard in the seventh and eighth innings. Vogel then worked around a one-out walk in the top of the ninth. The Giants, however, would not advance a runner past first base from the fifth through the ninth innings.

Vogel then returned to the mound in the top of the 10th with the automatic runner at second and promptly retired three straight hitters on a strikeout, a pop out and a groundout to keep the game tied. San Jose then took advantage of their free runner in the bottom of the 10th to win the game.

With Rosario at second base to start the inning, Alexander Suarez hit a slow roller to third base. On the play, Perez fielded the ball and made a throw to first. As Perez threw the ball, Rosario broke for third and would make it in safely as the first baseman Bryant Betancourt pulled his foot off the bag and made a late throw back across the infield. The play resulted in the Giants having runners at first and third with none out. An intentional walk to Kachel followed to load the bases. Diego Velasquez was up next and he hit a chopper to first that saw Betancourt throw home to easily force out Rosario for the first out. However with the bases still loaded, Perez belted an 0-1 pitch over the head of the center fielder Bugarin for the game-winning single as Suarez scored from third to prompt a walk-off celebration.

Vogel (4-2) earned the win after tossing two scoreless innings with no hits allowed. Vogel walked one and struck out three over the ninth and 10th innings.

The Giants improved to a remarkable 11-1 in one-run games this season.

Following an off day, the Giants continue their homestand with game two of the series against Fresno on Wednesday evening. First pitch at Excite Ballpark is set for 6:30 PM. Hayden Birdsong is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

