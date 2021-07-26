Get Fit with the Gastonia Honey Hunters at Caromont Health Park

Gastonia, NC - Gastonia Honey Hunters Baseball, one of the newest clubs in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), is excited to welcome fans to come get fit at CaroMont Health Park.

Starting today, July 26, 2021, the ballpark will be open Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM and 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM on weekends when there is a home game. As we prioritize healthy living, we encourage fans to walk the 360-degree, 1/3-mile concourse to jump start your fitness routine or to just get your heart pumping.

"We are thrilled to welcome fans and children to get fit in Honey Hunters Country," said David Martin, COO, Gastonia Honey Hunters. "As we promote healthy lifestyles on and off the field, we invite fans to take advantage of the park for recreational use. We look forward to assisting fans in their fitness goals as we continue to be a friend and a neighbor to the Gaston community."

Fans should visit www.gohoneyhunters.com for all need-to-know information prior to coming to CaroMont Health Park, including policies related to entrance requirements. Parking is available in the left field parking lot.

