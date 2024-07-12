Geraci Heads to Wesleyan University

Jake Geraci skates off to Wesleyan University after finishing his junior hockey career in Middletown.

Hailing from Old Tappan, New Jersey, Geraci joined his home state's team in September of 2023, adding a steady presence and snarl to the Titans' defensive corps. The Don Bosco Prep product came home after playing the previous season with the Merritt Centennials of the BCHL and the Blackfalds Bulldogs of the AJHL, putting up 3 goals and 14 assists in 56 total games at the Canadian Junior A level. Geraci made an immediate impact on the blue line, going +5 in his first three games, capped off with his first NAHL point on September 29th with an assist against Rochester.

While chipping in points over the course of the season, Geraci became known for his hard nosed play. His 159 penalty minutes during the season tied current University of Maine player and former Titan captain Anthony Calafiore for the franchise's second highest mark, and gave New Jersey's defensemen a newfound confidence. His style of play got him noticed at the collegiate level, and Geraci announced his commitment to Wesleyan University at the end of February. The defenseman now joins the four-time NESCAC Coach of the Year Chris Potter in Middletown, Connecticut. The Cardinals won their first championship in 2020.

"I am honored to have worn the Titans sweater in my age-out season," said Geraci. He continued, "The coaches and players were an outstanding group of people to be around every day, and I had the best experience this season. The culture around the Titans is impressive, and I'm thankful that I got to be a part of it. Middletown was such a fantastic place to finish my junior career while playing close to home. Now, I'm looking forward to playing college hockey at Wesleyan and achieving a phenomenal education."

