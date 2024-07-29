Generals Wrap up Best Regular Season in Franchise History

July 29, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Generals wrapped up the regular season tonight with a 7-2 victory to cap off the best regular season in franchise history. Last season the Generals finished up a historic 32-15 (.681 winning percentage) that would be tops in the Generals 15 season history. This season, the Generals, once again caught fire to wrap up the season winning 15 of 17 games and their best month in franchise history with a 16-4 record.

With the Generals finishing up with a record of 35-12 that would be good for a .745 winning percentage, topping last season's .681 winning percentage. The Generals would finish up a league best 16-7 record in the first half, only to top that with a 19-5 record in the second half.

As a team the Generals would dominate the league in runs (309). hits (400), triples (13), home runs (9), RBI (241), total bases (513) and stolen bases 184. Generals Damien Whitfield and Anthony Avalos would finish the season as the top base stealers with 34 and 33 respectively. The Generals would finish up the batting title with Travis Bragg .376 and Anthony Avalos coming in second with a .331 average. Cameron Nickens would take home the regular season home run title with four on the season.

Generals pitching would also come up strong with Ben Polleschultz finishing up a perfect 5-0 record on the season and taking home the Generals Pitcher of the Year award. Connor Kelley would also remain perfect with a 4-0 record on the season and would lead the Generals in strikeouts with 47. Hayden Tronson would lead the generals with the lowest ERA on the season at 2.56.

The Generals will head into the playoffs, taking on the Brazos Valley Bombers in a best of three series on Tuesday night at Edible Field looking for their third championship in franchise history. The Generals will return home to Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night with a Free Ticket Night presented by INEOS. Fans are advised to arrive early to ensure seating as the Generals are expecting an overflow crowd for their first playoff game at Riverside Stadium. If the series is pushed to a third and deciding game, it would also be at Riverside Stadium on Thursday night.

The Winner of the Generals/Bombers series will take on the winner of the Cane Cutters/Gumbeaux Gators series on Saturday nights. Should the Generals move on to the championship game, it would be at Riverside Stadium with first pitch set for 7:05.

The Generals would like to thank their fans, sponsors, staff and host families for an incredible season. Fans have come out and supported the Generals this season in a big way. Pack the house and help root the Generals on to a championship.

