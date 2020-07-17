Generals Win Second Straight Extra Inning Game against Flying Chanclas

July 17, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Victoria Generals News Release





The Victoria Generals defeated the San Antonio Flying Chanclas 4-3 in 10 innings in game one of a three game series on Friday night.

The Generals fell behind in the bottom of the first when Ryan Flores laced an RBI single to left field, scoring Jordan Thompson.

The Generals would tie things up in the third inning when the TCL stolen base leader, Payton Robertson, walked to lead off the inning. Roberson proceeded to steal second and then third, before Reese Johnson brought him home on an RBI groundout.

The Generals would capture the lead in the 5th inning when Tuffy Dornburg singled to left field with the bases loaded, scoring Jonathan Tapia and Steven Bonuz.

The Chanclas would bounce back in the eighth inning when Flores smoked a triple into left field, cutting the deficit to just one. Jalen Battles would tie the ball game up on an RBI single to right field, scoring Tyler Larue.

After both teams were held scoreless in the ninth, extra innings came into play once again between these two ball clubs.

After a perfect sacrifice bunt from Tapia to begin the 10th, Bonuz laced a single into center field bringing home R. Johnson to give the Generals a lead they wouldn't surrender.

The Chanclas made things interesting in the 10th, putting a runner on third with just one out. Jose Diaz would answer the call when he got Larue to strikeout before ultimately getting Lee Thomas to pop out to end the ball game and give the Generals the win!

Deryk Serbantez got the start on the mound for the Generals tonight. Serbantez went four and one third innings, allowing two hits, five walks, four strikeouts and one earned run.

Jose Diaz got the win tonight for the Generals. Diaz went three innings, allowing one hit, one walk and one strikeout, while giving up zero runs.

Luke Garza got the start on the mound for the Chanclas. Garza went four and one third innings, allowing three hits, four walks and one strikeout, while giving up two runs.

The Generals tallied five hits on the evening. Ambren Voitik, Tapia and Bonuz each collected a hit while Dornburg led the team with two hits.

The Generals pitchers were lights out on the mound tonight. Serbantez, Alec Cruz, Jack Payne and Diaz all saw time tonight. They combined to throw 10 innings, allowing seven hits, seven walks and six strikeouts, while allowing just three runs.

The Generals will be back in action tomorrow night July 18th, when they play the Flying Chanclas in game two of this three game series!

• Discuss this story on the Texas Collegiate League message board...





Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.