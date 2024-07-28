Generals Walk Off Bombers 5-4

After a road trip to Edible Field, the Victoria Generals headed back to Riverside Stadium for its final homestand of the regular season against the same team it saw a night ago. This time around, the Generals faced an uphill battle to secure another win but did so with a four-run ninth inning after Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 2B Mario Mendoza hit a walk-off single.

There were three innings of scoreless baseball before the Generals took an early 1-0 lead after UHV C Hal Perez hit an RBI double, scoring UTSA 1B Mark Henning. The Bombers answered with two runs in the fifth inning to its first lead of the night. The Bombers recorded two more runs to take a 4-1 lead in the eighth inning before the Generals' offense came alive.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Houston SS Anthony Avalos scored from a wild pitch and Houston RF Cameron Nickens drew a walk. Henning made another appearance at the plate and crushed a two-run single, scoring UT-Tyler 3B Drew Schmidt to tie the game 4-4. With the bases loaded, Mendoza became the hero of the night that sent the Generals' fanbase home with a smile.

Head Coach Michael Oros sent six pitchers to the mound, including St.Mary's RHP Cole Brady and Houston Christian University RHP Zach Ryan. Brady pitched 2.0 innings of scoreless baseball, giving up no hits and striking out two batters. Ryan closed the evening out with one scoreless frame, giving up no hits and striking out one. On the night, Victoria had eight hits and an error, while Brazos Valley recorded seven hits with one error.

The Generals will be back in action Sunday, July 29, against the Bombers at Riverside Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

