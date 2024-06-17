Generals Sweep River Monsters with 7-3 Win

June 17, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

The Victoria Generals took on the Seguin River Monsters with the Generals reigning victorious 7-3. The Generals only recorded five hits on the night but were able to come out on top with help from the errors by the River Monster defense.

To begin the night, coach Michael Oros handed the ball to Alvin RHP Hayden Tronson where he worked 2.2 innings, allowing two runs off three hits. Galveston LHP David Irons entered the game in the sixth inning giving up two earned runs off two hits. Houston Christian RHP Zach Ryan finished the night off strong for Victoria and was credited with the win going 2.1 innings, walking one and striking out two.

The Seguin offense scored quickly in the first and third inning to take a 2-0 lead but saw only one more run cross the plate for its offense. Victoria scored one run in the third, fifth and sixth inning and added two runs in the seventh and eighth inning.

The five hits from the Generals' offense came from Vernon college Travis Bragg, Houston SS Anthony Avalos, Angelina RF Dalton Mullins, and Weatherford 2B Ryan Beaty. Bragg hit an RBI single in the third, scoring Cisco CF Damien Whitfield. In the fifth inning, SFA C Brock Knoerr was disciplined at the plate and drew an RBI walk, scoring Bragg. Later in the sixth inning, the Generals took its first lead after a balk was called, scoring Whitfield. The Generals held onto the lead for the remainder of the night.

Ryan Beaty hit an RBI double in the seventh inning where he eventually made his way around the bases due to an error by the Seguin catcher. More errors carried into the bottom of the eighth inning with Avalos and Bragg both crossing the plate to help Victoria take its largest lead of the series and capture the win.

The Generals will be back in action on Tuesday, June 18 at Edible Field against the Brazos Valley Bombers with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

