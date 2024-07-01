Generals Split Series with Brazos Valley

July 1, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

The Victoria Generals fell to 19-8 on the season with a 6-2 loss to the Brazos Valley Bombers at Edible Field in Bryan, TX. The Generals and Bombers would carry a close game into the late innings before the Bombers would blow it open with three runs in the seventh as the Generals would have no answer late, falling by a score of 6-2.

Alvin Community College RHP Hayden Tronson started on the mound for the Generals, lasting six innings and allowing three runs on three hits, two walks and three strikeouts. Stephen F. Austin LHP Elian Balmaceda would relieve Tronson, making his season debut, going one inning, allowing three runs on three hits with one walk and a pair of strikeouts. Houston Christian University RHP Zach Ryan would pitch a perfect eighth inning with a strikeout.

Generals tallied eight hits, led by University of Houston SS Anthony Avalos and Waterford College 2B Ryan Beaty, both with a pair of hits. University of Houston LF Cameron Nickens and Angelina College RF Dalton Mullins would both collect RBI's on the evening.

The Generals and Bombers matched runs in the first and third innings before the Bombers scored a run in the sixth to take a 3-2 lead headed to the seventh. Bombers have a big inning in the seventh scoring three runs on a bases-clearing double by Blake Sehlke to push the score to 6-2. Generals would threaten in the ninth but would fail to score.

The Generals will head to the All-Star break with a few days off before returning to action, taking on the Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators with a weekend series in Lake Charles. The Generals will return to action at Riverside Stadium on Tuesday, July 9th as the Gumbeaux Gators will make their first visit to Victoria for a two-game series. This will be First Responder's Night presented by DeTar Healthcare Systems. All First Responder's and their families will be admitted free to the game thanks to our sponsor DeTar Healthcare Systems. First pitch set for 7:05.

