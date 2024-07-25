Generals Defeat Rougarou 11-3

For the last time in the 2024 Texas Collegiate League regular season, the Victoria Generals battled the Baton Rouge Rougarou on an overcast night at Riverside Stadium. The Generals defeated the Rougarou 11-3 and are in the driver's seat heading into the playoffs with home-field advantage clinched throughout the postseason.

Victoria piled up nine hits with no errors and continued to roll offensively, while Baton Rouge struggled defensively with four errors and is now on the verge of elimination with a loss.

On the mound was Alvin Community College RHP Hayden Tronson, who earned the win after completing 5.2 innings of work, giving up two runs off six hits with two strikeouts. Galveston College LHP David Irons finished the night going 3.1 innings and allowing only one earned run off two hits and four strikeouts.

San Jacinto Junior College LF Tre Broussard was the team leader with four RBIs and three hits. Houston SS Anthony Avalos got aboard three times with two hits and two RBIs, while UT-Tyler 2B Drew Schmidt collected two hits.

The Generals' offense struck first with a solo shot by Avalos in the first inning, and they found their momentum quickly. The second inning saw the Rougarou score one run, but Broussard and Avalos both answered with an RBI single.

The third inning included UTRGV 1B Jacob Sanchez hitting a sacrifice fly, Schmidt picking up an RBI single, Broussard recording his second RBI single, and Cisco College CF Damien Whitfield drawing a bases-loaded walk.

The Rougarou added one more run in the fifth before the Generals put up four more runs in the seventh inning. Broussard smashed a two-run double and eventually scored after an error by the Rougarou left fielder. Another error allowed Avalos to score the final run for the Generals.

The Generals will be back in action Friday, July 25, against the Bombers at Edible Field, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

