Gates Open at Salem Memorial Ballpark for Red Sox Grill

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox introduces Red Sox Grill, presented by Carilion Clinic, featuring ballpark concession staples with the enjoyment of the ballpark atmosphere. Beginning Memorial Day Weekend, as an extension to the Red Sox recent meals to go program, Red Sox Grill will allow for customers to park and enter the ballpark to enjoy their meals.

Red Sox Grill will feature a wide variety of menu items and beverages. From ballpark favorites that include Cheeseburgers, Hotdogs, Chicken Tenders and Nachos, to premium features such as the West Coast Dog, Mushroom Swiss Double Stack, Grilled Italian Sausage or Brat, and Philly Cheesesteak. Red Sox Grill is sure to offer something for the entire family at affordable ballpark pricing. Menus also include Family Combo Meals that feature Boneless Chicken Wings, Seasoned Beef or Chicken Tacos, and more. All Family Combo Meals must be pre-ordered.

Healthcare workers, first responders, and grocery store employees will continue to receive a free meal from a select Essential Workers Menu by showing their employee ID upon purchase.

"We are looking forward to the launch of Red Sox Grill at Stadium Memorial Ballpark," said Director of Food and Beverage, Mike Ferrero. "The Salem Red Sox are very appreciated for the continued support from our wonderful community and are excited for fans to enjoy this unique dining experience."

Red Sox Grill will open Thursday (5/22) from 5-8p and Friday (5/23) and Saturday (5/24) from 12-8p. All social distancing and sanitation guidelines will be followed as outlined by Governor Ralph Northam and the CDC.

"While we wish we could be welcoming fans to a Salem Red Sox game this weekend, we are excited to open our gates and enjoy the ballpark ambiance," said General Manager, Allen Lawrence. "We hope families join us to kick off Memorial Day Weekend as they select their favorite seat in the stadium, enjoy their ballpark favorites, and admire one of the most beautiful backdrops in Minor League Baseball."

For more information on Red Sox Grill and for full menu options, visit SalemSox.com or follow the Salem Red Sox on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. To place pre-orders for Family Combo Meals, please call (540) 302-0233.

