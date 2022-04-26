Gastonia Pounds Genomes, Runs Streak to Four Games

The Gastonia Honey Hunters continued their hot hitting and dominant pitching with a 12-1 blitzing of the Wild Health (KY) Genomes at Caromont Health Park.

Johnny Davis celebrated his birthday with a four-hit night including a three run homer in the fourth off Genomes pitcher William Kirwan. In the contest, the Compton, CA native drove in four runs and collected seven total bases.

Davis' night was part of a 13-hit onslaught that saw four Honey Hunters leave the yard. Jack Reinheimer would collect two extra-base hits in the game, including a two-run dinger. Stuart Levy would pick up two safeties in the game for a club that reached a high water mark for hits in a single game this season.

Reilly Hovis got the start for the Honey Hunters and pitched 3+ innings in the game. He would hand the ball over to Michael Gunn in the fourth, who would pitch the middle three frames to collect his first win of the season.

Sam Bordner would pitch three perfect innings to notch his first save of the season for a Honey Hunters team that has now won four straight games and is tied for first with the Charleston Dirty Birds.

John Anderson is on the bump tomorrow against Dustin Beggs in the second game of the three-game set against Wild Health. First pitch is set for 6:15pm. WGNC am1450 and 101.1fm will bring the radio coverage at 6pm, with Mike Glennon bringing the call. Tickets are available at www.gohoneyhunters.com.

