Gastonia Honey Hunters Signs First Three Players for 2023

GASTONIA, NC - The Gastonia Honey Hunters have signed their first three players for the 2023 season. The Honey Hunters season opens on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 6:35 PM against the newly announced Frederick Atlantic League Team at CaroMont Health Park.

"Entering our third year as an organization, we have had many accomplishments thus far. We will continue identifying and signing players that will create a team that the fans and community can be proud of each season. Our ultimate goal is to win a championship for the great city of Gastonia," says Mauro "Goose" Gozzo, Team Manager of the Gastonia Honey Hunters.

This will be Gozzo's third season as Manager of the Gastonia Honey Hunters. He has been with the Honey Hunters since the organization started in 2021. The three players joining the Honey Hunters' 2023 roster are Bryan Blanton, Pedro Gonzalez and Gunnar Kines.

Bryan Blanton, a right-handed pitcher, was drafted in the 21st round by the New York Yankees in the 2017 MLB Draft. Originally from Albemarle, NC, he attended Catawba College in Salisbury, NC. Blanton made it to the High-A affiliation for the New York Yankees, the Hudson Valley Renegades, and struck out 48 batters in 33.2 innings with a 2.14 ERA with the Winnipeg Goldeyes in 2022.

Pedro Gonzalez, six foot six, 232-pound outfielder, was the ninth overall prospect for the Texas Rangers in 2018 while making it to High-A affiliation in 2021. In 2019, Gonzalez hit 23 home runs and recorded 14 stolen bases. He has played with the Hickory Crawdads, a neighbor of the Honey Hunters, for three seasons.

Gunnar Kines, left-handed pitcher, has been re-signed after finishing the 2022 regular season and South Division Championship with the Honey Hunters. While with the Honey Hunters, Kines won game three in the first round of the playoffs. He finished last season with a 4.00 ERA and an 11.6-2.5 K-BB ratio. Kines was drafted in the 36th round by the Miami Marlins in the 2015 MLB Draft.

When asked about the makings of the 2023 Gastonia Honey Hunters roster, Brady Salisbury, Assistant General Manager says, "We are very excited about getting to work on our roster for the 2023 season. We've already signed some pieces that we believe can play a big part next season. Looking to put another great product on the field and good vibes in the clubhouse."

More details of the 2023 season will be available closer to the season opener. For more information about the Gastonia Honey Hunters 2023 schedule, go to https://www.gohoneyhunters.com/2023-early-bird-schedule.

