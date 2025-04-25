Sports stats



NLL Buffalo Bandits

GAME RECAP - Buffalo Bandits vs. San Diego Seals

April 25, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video


The Bandits take down the Seals 5-4 in the lowest-scoring playoff game in NLL History; advance to the Semifinals.
Check out the Buffalo Bandits Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from April 25, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central