GAME RECAP - Buffalo Bandits vs. San Diego Seals

April 25, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video







The Bandits take down the Seals 5-4 in the lowest-scoring playoff game in NLL History; advance to the Semifinals.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.