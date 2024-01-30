Game Day Associates Job Fair at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, February 15th

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals, along with Patina Restaurant Group, will be hosting a Job Fair on Thursday, February 15th at Arvest Ballpark for part-time, game day associates for the upcoming 2024 season. Interviews will begin at 5:15 p.m. while doors will close at 7:15 p.m.

The Naturals and Patina Restaurant Group, the official caterer of the club, will be accepting applications and conducting on-site interviews on Thursday, February 15th. Both organizations are seeking individuals that, if hired, will be asked to continue the tradition of providing top-notch customer service to fans during games and events at Arvest Ballpark. Those interested are asked to enter the Main Gates of Arvest Ballpark and then head to the Northwest Health Community Room to fill out an application.

People that are unable to make the job fair can stop out at our Administrative Offices at Arvest Ballpark between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday to fill out an application. Details on each available position are listed below and more information can be obtained by calling (479) 927-4900. All applicants are encouraged to apply and interview with both organizations to increase potential for hire.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS NATURALS

Camera Operator

Camera operators are responsible for setting up, operating, and breaking down game day cameras. The cameras used are JVC GY HM-800s. Training will be provided for setup, breakdown, and operation. The position requires someone that can stand for four plus hours in all kinds of weather conditions.

Gameday Associate

Requires willingness to work a variety of part time roles. This will include working positions such as a Kids Zone Attendant, Usher, Ticket Seller, and Ticket Scanner. These individuals must display excellent customer service skills and are responsible for ensuring Naturals Ballpark Policies are being upheld. Employees will be asked to provide assistance to fans at Arvest Ballpark through providing directions to seats, scanning and selling tickets, and ensuring that children are playing safely while in the ballpark. Gameday employees must also be able to stand for a long period of time.

Grounds Crew

Grounds crew is needed for home games, high school games, and other special events. Duties involve batting practice tear down, cleaning equipment, 5th inning drag, and post-game patching. Applicants must be able to lift a minimum 50 pounds, be willing and able to work in various weather conditions.

Mascot

Engaging, enthusiastic individual that will act out the character of the Naturals mascots "Strike" and "Sinker". Perform at all (or majority of) home games at Arvest Ballpark and some community appearances, as requested. Must be able to be active for up to 2 hours in costume and have a willingness to show your personality through the characters. Training and a script for each game is provided, and a handler is also assigned to help with crowd control and getting mascots into position.

Parking Attendants

Naturals Parking Attendants are the front-line employees of our Gameday Associate Customer Service Team. Parking attendants are asked to process digital transactions on an iPad as well as handle cash transactions and make change as needed as vehicles enter the Arvest Ballpark parking lot.

Retail Associate

Requires organizational skills, ability to complete sales, and maintain inventory accurately. The ability to multi-task is also important as the retail store may be very busy at times throughout each game. Money handling and customer service experience is a plus, but not required.

PATINA RESTAURANT GROUP

Concession Attendant

Serve our fans in a fast and professional manner. Must be friendly, personable, and well groomed.

Cooks

Preparing all food to proper temperature and ensuring consistency of product in a fast paced environment.

The Naturals will open the regular season at Arvest Ballpark on Friday, April 5th for Opening Night against the Tulsa Drillers, the Double-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

