Gamblers Forward Aidan Park Selected by Edmonton Oilers

June 30, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Green Bay Gamblers forward and University of Michigan commit Aidan Park chats after being selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2025 NHL Draft.
