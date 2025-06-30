Gamblers Forward Aidan Park Selected by Edmonton Oilers

June 30, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers forward and University of Michigan commit Aidan Park chats after being selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2025 NHL Draft.







