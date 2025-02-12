Gamblers Flatten Hawks, 5-1

February 12, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers upended the Waterloo Black Hawks 5-1 at Young Arena Tuesday.

The decision means the teams finish their two-game series with an even split. Waterloo had prevailed 6-3 during a January 25th meeting in Wisconsin.

Tuesday, the Gamblers struck for two in the first period. Elliott Gulley's goal was unassisted at 4:05 as he intercepted a pass just inside the Waterloo line, then came up the slot to capitalize on the turnover.

Green Bay struck again at 10:41 just moments after they successfully killed off the first power play of the game. Good puck movement through the neutral zone set up Geno Carcone for the goal from the right circle to cap a quick passing play.

Yegor Shilov added to the lead in the second with a power play goal at 15:36. He was able to cash in when Will Zellers' pass clicked from just above one faceoff dot to the same spot in the opposite circle.

Brock Schultz was the only Black Hawk to beat Green Bay goalie Roberto Henriquez. He did it at 2:51 of the third period, capitalizing from the right circle by striking with a quick release after a takeaway by Chase Jette.

However, Green Bay scored the game's final goals as the period continued. Zellers notched them both, the first at 10:08. He finished a two-on-one rush, scoring on Aidan Park's feed. Zellers then hit an empty net from inside his own blue line at 14:37.

Waterloo fired 16 shots on net in the third period and 36 throughout the night. Henriquez made 35 saves for his first USHL victory.

The Hawks remain on home ice for their next game Friday against the Des Moines Buccaneers. The 7:05 p.m. matchup is the next Dupaco Cowbell Cup game; the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Cowbell Cup foam puck. Tickets are on sale now from the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office or by visiting tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Green Bay 2 1 2 - 5

Waterloo 0 0 1 - 1

1st Period-1, Green Bay, Gulley 5 4:05. 2, Green Bay, Carcone 5 (Green, Park), 10:41. Penalties-O'Malley Gb (slashing), 8:12; Peddle Wat (head contact), 16:23.

2nd Period-3, Green Bay, Shilov 8 (Zellers, Peterson), 15:36 (PP). Penalties-Misiak Wat (cross checking), 2:01; Deering Wat (cross checking), 13:58; Cleaves Gb (roughing), 18:36.

3rd Period-4, Waterloo, Schultz 6 (Jette), 2:51. 5, Green Bay, Zellers 30 (Park), 10:08. 6, Green Bay, Zellers 31 14:37 (EN). Penalties-Carcone Gb (roughing), 8:04; Deering Wat (roughing), 8:04; Hawkins Wat (high sticking), 10:26; Bocharov Gb (major-cross checking, game misconduct-cross checking), 16:00; Park Gb (roughing dbl minor), 16:00; Brady Wat (roughing dbl minor), 16:00; Huck Wat (hooking), 18:34; Peddle Wat (bench minor-too many men), 19:34.

Shots on Goal-Green Bay 10-5-10-25. Waterloo 8-12-16-36.

Power Play Opportunities-Green Bay 1 / 5; Waterloo 0 / 3.

Goalies-Green Bay, Henriquez 1-1-0-1 (36 shots-35 saves). Waterloo, Vachon 11-8-3-2 (24 shots-20 saves).

A-1,652

