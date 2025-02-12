Eighteen USHL Alumni to Compete in 4 Nations Face-Off

Eighteeen USHL alumni will participate in the 4 Nations Face-Off in both Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20. No junior hockey league in North America has more alumni competing in the international showdown.

The 4 Nations Face-Off features teams of NHL players from Finland, Sweden, Canada and the United States competing in a round-robin tournament. Each team will consist of 13 forwards, seven defensemen, and three goalies. This will be the first best-on-best, international tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey in Toronto.

Below is a list of USHL alumni participating in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

U.S.: Jacob Slavin (Chicago Steel), Auston Matthews (NTDP), Brock Faber (NTDP), Matt Boldy (NTDP), Jack Hughes (NTDP), Adam Fox (NTDP), Charlie McAvoy (NTDP), Matthew Tkachuk (NTDP), Jake Sanderson (NTDP), Brady Tkachuk (NTDP), Jack Eichel (NTDP), Zach Werenski (NTDP), Noah Hanifan (NTDP), Dylan Larkin (NTDP), J.T. Miller (NTDP), Kyle Connor (Youngstown Phantoms), Jake Guentzel (Sioux City Musketeers).

Finland: Erik Haula (Omaha Lancers)

"We are thrilled to see so many of our esteemed alumni- who shone brightly in our league- making waves in the NHL and now representing their country at the 4 Nations Face-Off," USHL President & Commissioner Glenn Hefferan said. "We are proud to have been a part of their development path and eagerly anticipate watching them compete and inspire the next generation of stars from our league."

