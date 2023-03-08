Fully Loaded Comedy Festival June 16

March 8, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Bert "The Machine" Kreischer announced today he will be starting the party back up this summer with his second annual Fully Loaded Comedy Festival in June at sixteen of the most iconic ballparks and arenas across the country. A star-studded lineup will perform at PNC Field on Friday, June 16, and tickets go on sale this week.

NEPA's biggest comedy event of the year will feature a "Fully Loaded" line-up including Bert Kreischer, Tiffany Haddish, Dave Attell, Big Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder and Tammy Pescatelli.

Promoted by Outback Presents, Presale begins Wednesday, March 8 at 10 A.M. with the full on-sale to the public set for Friday, March 10, at 10 A.M.

"Fully Loaded is the best ticket you can buy in entertainment this summer - Indoors, outdoors, baseball stadiums, arenas, and The Gorge," said Kreischer. "The Fully Loaded lineups are top to bottom the best talent to have ever graced stand-up stages. An absolute no-brainer for any comedy fan."

The concept for the Fully Loaded Comedy Festival was conceived during Bert's 2020 Hot Summer Nights Tour while performing at drive-in venues during the pandemic. He fell in love with the unconventional aspect of outdoor comedy shows, which sparked the idea to create a top-tier showcase that had never been done before. Having fond memories of the original Lollapalooza, Bert founded his own comedy version that would encompass everything he loves: comedy, the outdoors, good times, and drinking with friends to give fans an experience they will be talking about for years to come.

Acts are subject to change and more comedians may be added at a later date. For more tour dates and information, visit www.fullyloadedfestival.com.

