FULL HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC

August 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC and Angel City FC played to a 1-1 draw on August 9, 2025. Makenzy Robbe scored for San Diego, while Alanna Kennedy scored for Angel City.

