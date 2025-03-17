Full Game Recap: Las Vegas Desert Dogs vs San Diego Seals

March 17, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video







Full highlights from San Diego's 20-11 win over Las Vegas. Both Berg and Hellyer scored hat tricks, the first time since 2009 that two members of the same team scored sock tricks in the same game. March 16, 2025.

