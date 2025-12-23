Full Game Highlights: Swarm vs Rush Week 4

Published on December 22, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Full highlights from Saskatchewan's 7-4 win over Georgia. The combined 11 goals ties the record for the lowest scoring game in NLL History.







