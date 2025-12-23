Full Game Highlights: Swarm vs Rush Week 4
Published on December 22, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Georgia Swarm YouTube Video
Full highlights from Saskatchewan's 7-4 win over Georgia. The combined 11 goals ties the record for the lowest scoring game in NLL History.
Check out the Georgia Swarm Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from December 22, 2025
- Mammoth Extend Offer Sheet to Restricted Free Agent Forward Jack Hannah - Colorado Mammoth
- Second Annual Tucker out Lymphoma Cup Unites Teams to Honor Tucker Williams - Buffalo Bandits
- Tucker out Lymphoma Cup Returns for 2025-2026 Season to Honor Tucker Williams - Oshawa FireWolves
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Georgia Swarm Stories
- Swarm's New Era Begins
- Georgia Swarm Announce Roster Ahead of 10th Anniversary Season
- Georgia Swarm Announce Partnership with ALM Automotive Group
- Training Camp Begins for the Georgia Swarm
- Georgia Swarm Acquire Connor Kelly and 2026 First-Round Pick in Trade with Colorado Mammoth