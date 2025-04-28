Full Game Highlights: Quarterfinals: Georgia Swarm vs Saskatchewan Rush

April 28, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Full highlights from Saskatchewan's 13-9 win over Georgia in the Quarterfinals. Jake Boudreau led with 4 goals. April 26, 2025.

