Full Game Highlights: Quarterfinals: Georgia Swarm vs Saskatchewan Rush
April 28, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Georgia Swarm YouTube Video
Full highlights from Saskatchewan's 13-9 win over Georgia in the Quarterfinals. Jake Boudreau led with 4 goals. April 26, 2025.
Check out the Georgia Swarm Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 28, 2025
