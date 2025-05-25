Sports stats



NLL Saskatchewan Rush

Full Game Highlights: NLL Finals: Saskatchewan Rush vs Buffalo Bandits - Game 3

May 25, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video


Full highlights from Buffalo's championship win - Game 3, 15-6 over Saskatchewan. Josh Byrne and Dhane Smith combine for 17 points to lead Buffalo to the Three-Peat.

May 24, 2025

Check out the Saskatchewan Rush Statistics



National Lacrosse League Stories from May 25, 2025


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    Other Recent Saskatchewan Rush Stories



    Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
    OurSports Central