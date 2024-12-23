Full Game Highlights: Georgia Swarm vs San Diego Seals

December 23, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm YouTube Video







Full highlights from Georgia's 11-8 win over San Diego at Penchanga Arena, Dec. 21/24.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from December 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.