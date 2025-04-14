Sports stats



NLL Colorado Mammoth

Full Game Highlights: Colorado Mammoth vs. Saskatchewan Rush

April 14, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Colorado Mammoth YouTube Video


Full highlights from Saskatchewan's 11-6 win over Colorado. Austin Shanks led with 4G, 3A. April 13, 2025.
