Full Game Highlights: Colorado Mammoth vs. Saskatchewan Rush
April 14, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Colorado Mammoth YouTube Video
Full highlights from Saskatchewan's 11-6 win over Colorado. Austin Shanks led with 4G, 3A. April 13, 2025.
Check out the Colorado Mammoth Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 14, 2025
- Warriors Look to Secure a Home Playoff Game While Celebrating Their Biggest MVPs - the Fans - Vancouver Warriors
- NLL Announces Multi-Viewer Streaming - NLL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Mammoth Stories
- Colorado Surrenders 11-6 Final to Saskatchewan During LOUD HOUSE Finale
- Mammoth Host Rush for LOUD HOUSE Regular Season Finale April 13
- Mammoth Re-Sign Defenseman Brett Craig to One-Year Deal
- Loud House Set to Host First-Ever Tusk up Games April 13
- Mammoth Drop 15-10 Final to Buffalo Bandits Saturday Night