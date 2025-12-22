Full Game Highlights: Black Bears vs Desert Dogs Week 4
Published on December 22, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video
Full highlights from Las Vegas' 10-9 win over Ottawa.
Check out the Ottawa Black Bears Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from December 22, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ottawa Black Bears Stories
- Black Bears Erase Eight-Goal Deficit, Fall in Heartbreaker
- Black Bears Hit the Road for Date with Desert Dogs
- Black Bears Extend Goaltender Higgins for Two More Years
- Black Bears Use Late Rally to Earn First Win of Dan MacRae Era
- Black Bears Welcome Defending NLL Finalists Rush