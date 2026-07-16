FULL GAME: California Legion vs Seattle SeaWolves: Week 4: MLR 2026

Published on July 16, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves YouTube Video







@LegionRugby host @seattleseawolvesrugby in Week 4 of MLR 2026.

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