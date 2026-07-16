Major League Rugby Announces 2026 First and Second All-MLR Teams, and Honorable Mention

Published on July 16, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







DALLAS - Today, Major League Rugby (MLR) officially announced its All-MLR team selections for the 2026 season. Additional end-of-season awards, including Player of the Year, Forward and Back of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Coach of the Year, are to be announced by MLR.

The top 45 players throughout the season were selected to make up the first, second, and honorable mention All-MLR teams. In 2026, All MLR Awards were determined solely by regular-season performance and statistics. This ensures that award winners are recognized for their consistency and impact throughout the regular season, regardless of playoff results.

Position 1st Team 2nd Team Honorable Mention

1 Calixto Martinez (DC) Payton Telea Ilalio (ARC) Ezekiel Lindenmuth (SEA)

2 Theo Fourie (CHI) Joe Taufete'e (CAL) Kirby Myhill (DC)

3 Charlie Abel (CHI) Tonga Kofe (CAL) Paul Mullen (DC)

4 Jason Damm (CAL) Rick Rose (DC) Callum Botchar (SEA)

5 Nathan den Hoedt (CHI) Tomas Casares (CHI) Johan Momsen (ARC)

6 Mason Flesch (CHI) Cory Daniel (DC) Jacob Norris (NE)

7 Paddy Ryan (SEA) Maclean Jones (CHI) Ed Timpson (CAL)

8 Lucas Rumball (CHI) Benjamin Bonasso (DC) Riekert Hattingh (SEA)

9 Gonzalo Bertranou (CAL) Ruben de Haas (CHI) Andre Warner (SEA)

10 Jason Robertson (DC) Coby Miln (CAL) Chris Hilsenbeck (CHI)

11 Joe Mano (CAL) John Rizzo (DC) Peyton Wall (CHI)

12 Billy Meakes (CAL) Santiago Videla (CHI) Kienan Higgins (NE)

13 Tavite Lopeti (CHI) Divan Rossouw (SEA) Dan Kriel (SEA)

14 Julian Roberts (ARC) Perry Humphreys (DC) Conner Mooneyham (ARC)

15 Brock Webster (CHI) Duncan Matthews (SEA) Damien Hoyland (DC)







Major League Rugby Stories from July 16, 2026

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