Fuego FC Shows Heart in Tough 7-1 Loss to Lexington, Set to Rebound Stronger

September 19, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Central Valley Fuego FC News Release







Lexington, KY - Despite a valiant effort from Central Valley Fuego FC, they fell 7-1 to Lexington SC in what was a night plagued by unfortunate breaks and key errors that overshadowed promising moments for Fuego.

Lexington capitalized early, but Fuego never stopped fighting. Ates Diouf's 18th-minute opener and Cameron Lancaster's rapid-fire goals could have easily been prevented with sharper defending and more disciplined play. Fuego, however, struggled with some harsh officiating calls, including yellow cards for Clayton Torr and Sean Vinberg, both of whom were punished for aggressive but necessary challenges aimed at keeping the game competitive.

Assistant Coach Mike Elias had to make adjustments, bringing on Ashkanov Apollon at halftime to provide fresh legs. The move paid off briefly when Chris Heckenberg sparked a moment of hope for Fuego with a well-taken goal in the 56th minute, thanks to a brilliant assist from Alfredo Midence. This goal showed the potential Fuego has when they play with composure and precision.

While the scoreline was skewed, it doesn't tell the full story of a Fuego side that showed flashes of resilience. Late in the second half, Bryan Bustamante's red card in the 87th minute felt like an unfortunate and harsh decision, particularly as the team was still pushing to make a late comeback. Fuego had their chances, but a combination of bad luck and untimely mistakes hampered their ability to close the gap.

Despite the result, Fuego's future looks bright with new talent emerging. Zachary Smuck, who made his professional debut, was a highlight, showing poise and promise in his minutes on the field. Reflecting on the game, he acknowledged the disappointment but took pride in his performance: "I'm blessed and grateful for the opportunity... I'm ready to continue working and bring something to Fuego."

Coach Elias echoed similar sentiments, identifying the key issues while remaining focused on improvement: "Silly mistakes... over-dribbling, over-touching... I think anything that could go wrong went wrong tonight." His words, while critical, underscored a belief that Fuego can turn things around.

Though the final score may reflect a lopsided match, Fuego FC demonstrated their potential and spirit. With a focus on cleaning up defensive mistakes and maintaining composure under pressure, they'll be eager to rebound in their next match.

About Central Valley Fuego FC: Established in 2002, Central Valley Fuego FC is the region's sole professional soccer club. Competing in USL League One, the club made its professional debut in April 2022. In 2024, all home matches will be hosted at Fresno State Soccer Stadium. Central Valley Fuego FC is dedicated to uniting the community through the love of soccer. For more information, visit www.fuegofc.com.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from September 19, 2024

Fuego FC Shows Heart in Tough 7-1 Loss to Lexington, Set to Rebound Stronger - Central Valley Fuego FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.