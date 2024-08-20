From Nagoya to Minot: Megumi Furuta's Journey as the New Tauros Athletic Trainer

August 20, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







Megumi Furuta, or "Meg" as she goes by, was born and raised in Nagoya, Japan, approximately 5-6 hours from Tokyo. Meg always had a passion for sports growing up, which sparked her desire to work in the professional sports industry. One random chance meeting with an athletic trainer in Japan ignited her initial interest in athletic training and introduced her to the possibility of a career in the United States. Soon after, Meg made the decision to move to the U.S. to fulfill her dream. She then began her educational journey at California State University, Northridge, where she completed her undergraduate studies.

Seeking further education and training, Meg moved to Minnesota to start her graduate program at Minnesota State University, Mankato. While in Mankato, Meg was one of the student athletic trainers for the Division I men's and women's hockey teams during her last clinical rotation. It was during that time that her love for hockey truly flourished. Meg said, "working with the Mavericks was the most welcoming and warm atmosphere and environment." From then on, hockey quickly became her favorite sport because of its collaborative nature on and off the ice, teamwork, communication, and high-pressure environment, which doesn't bother Meg, it fuels her passion. Throughout her rotation with the Mavericks, she developed a deep appreciation for the sport in the State of Hockey.

Moreover, to gain experience working with professional athletes, Meg secured graduate internships with the Minnesota Vikings and then the Minnesota Twins. Meg was one of four candidates selected for these highly competitive internships. These professional opportunities provided her invaluable opportunities to work in high-pressure environments and collaborate with healthcare professionals such as dermatologists, acupuncturists, nutritionists, and chiropractors. Her experiences with the Vikings and Twins reinforced her desire to continue working with athletes. This also solidified her long-term goal of one day working in the NHL.

Outside of her professional life, Meg enjoys hiking, camping, and watching movies. However, she mentioned that her outdoor activities have been limited as she adjusts to life in Minot. She loves her profession immensely and says, "work is [my] life and passion." When talking to her, she continuously expressed excitement about working with the Tauros team.

Additionally, her cultural connection to Japan remains strong, as she is bilingual in Japanese and English. She mentioned that she makes it a point to visit Japan annually to reconnect with her family and home country. When asked about the best time to visit, she said, "I usually like to go after the busy Christmas travel season or in the spring to see the beautiful Cherry Blossoms." She couldn't go this past year but plans to visit during the Tauros off-season.

Now, as the new athletic trainer for the Minotauros, Meg is eager to share her passion for sports and love for hockey with the Minot community and the Minotauros team. She has already found two individuals connected to her culture and is looking forward to connecting with more. She looks forward to contributing to the team's success and positively impacting the athletes she works with!

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.