From Fort Lauderdale to Colombia: Daniela Todd's Trailblazing Rise

Published on February 24, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC midfielder Daniela Todd has had an eventful four-month span, reaching milestone after milestone. The 17-year-old Colombian international has made history at multiple levels for her club, her league and her country.

At just 17 years old, the Miami native signed her first professional contract after beginning the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season as an Academy player, becoming just the second player in club history to earn a pro deal after rising through the Fort Lauderdale United Academy (Taylor Smith, 3/20/2025). In doing so, Todd also became the second-youngest professional in the Gainbridge Super League and the eighth-youngest player overall. While Todd's story has gotten off to a remarkable start, the way it happened wasn't always the plan.

"I was planning on attending college, but I realized I liked being here and that it was the best for my career to be here," said Todd. "The level is so high and all of my teammates are very good. I knew that I would get developed here, so I decided that it would be better for me to stay in Fort Lauderdale."

The Miami native made her professional debut as a substitute on January 31 and immediately made an impact, providing the assist on Fort Lauderdale's lone goal of the match while becoming the third-youngest player in Gainbridge Super League history to record an assist. Through four appearances, Todd has completed 77.1% of her passes, won 14 duels and created two chances in addition to her assist. Looking back on her debut and first professional assist, Todd was humble and downplayed the moment.

"Jasmine (Hamid) is amazing; all I did was get her the ball and she did all the work," said Todd. "It was great to jump into the match and be able to help out, that was really great."

While Todd's professional rise has been swift, her international breakthrough added another layer to her journey. During the first half of the campaign, Todd did not appear in a match for Fort Lauderdale, but then came a call that changed everything. She was selected to represent Colombia at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco, earning the opportunity to compete on the international stage and represent her family's heritage. When Todd reflects on receiving the call, her thoughts immediately turn to home.

"It felt really good because all of my family is from Colombia," said Todd. "When they heard that I was going to be playing for Colombia, they were all super happy and excited."

Todd was a key contributor for Colombia at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco, helping the team reach the Round of 16 in its second-best finish in tournament history. The versatile midfielder appeared in all four matches, starting two and totaling 205 minutes. She featured prominently in Colombia's group-stage victories over South Korea and Ivory Coast as the team advanced as runners-up in Group E before falling to Japan in the knockout stage.

"When I got to Morocco, I was very excited and my family was very proud," said Todd. "It was a completely different experience and it was something so memorable that I'll never forget. The biggest part of it was my family; they all watched my games and they were so excited for it."

Colombia has appeared in three FIFA Women's World Cups (2011, 2015 and 2023), reaching the quarterfinals in its most recent appearance. Only three American-born players have represented Las Cafeteras at a Women's World Cup - Nataly Arias (VA; 2011 & 2015), Angela Baron (TX; 2023) and Elexa Bahr (GA; 2023). With her rapid development at both the club and youth international levels, Todd has positioned herself as a potential future addition to that list.

"Playing in a major tournament with Colombia would be amazing," said Todd. "It's one of my biggest dreams and it would be my greatest accomplishment. As much as I was born in the United States, all of my family is from Colombia, and I really feel the culture and the pride of playing for Colombia."

For a player born in the United States but raised in a Colombian household, wearing the national crest meant representing both heritage and home. South Florida is home to one of the largest Colombian populations in the United States, with nearly 300,000 Colombian residents in the region. From Miami to Fort Lauderdale, Colombian culture is woven into the fabric of the community, visible in restaurants, festivals and, especially, soccer. Each time Todd steps onto the field for Fort Lauderdale United, she understands she represents more than herself.

"It feels good to help the Colombian people of South Florida feel close to home and feel inspired," said Todd. "It feels inspirational to be able to play and show up for them, but mainly show them that you can do anything here in America."

At just 17 years old, Todd has already carved out a place in club history and made her mark on the international stage. As she continues her professional development in Fort Lauderdale, she stands as both a product of South Florida and a proud representative of Colombia - a trailblazer bridging two nations, with her sights set on one day wearing the senior national team crest on the world's biggest stage.







