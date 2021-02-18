Friday's High Point-Bryant Contest at Truist Point Moved to 2 p.m. Start

HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point University's baseball game with Bryant University will start at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 19 at Truist Point. The game was originally scheduled for a 4 o'clock start.

Tickets remain available through the High Point Rockers Ticket Office at (336) 888-1000 or by visiting www.highpointrockers.com.

Truist Point and the High Point Rockers will adhere to all CDC health and safety protocols for fan safety. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. Capacity for Friday's game will be limited.

